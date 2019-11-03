Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb To Clash With Salman Khan's Radhe At The Box Office

Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will clash at the box office on Eid next year. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the big news on social media on Sunday. He tweeted: "The clash is on... Salman Khan versus Akshay Kumar... Radhe versus Laxmmi Bomb on Eid 2020." In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the poster of the film on Twitter and wrote: "All set for Eid 2020. Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb... Co-stars Kiara Advani. Directed by Raghava Lawrence. Fox Star Studios presentation."

All set for #Eid2020... Akshay Kumar in #LaxmmiBomb... Costars Kiara Advani... Directed by Raghava Lawrence... Fox Star Studios presentation. pic.twitter.com/yLhuEz7okf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 2, 2019

Eid is a festival that almost always sees a Salman Khan film release - the list includes Bodyguard, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Race 3 and Bharat. Akshay Kumar too is no stranger to box office competition, his Gold having released on the same day as John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate last year. Akshay's Mission Mangal clashed with John's Batla House this year. In the year 2016, Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro also clashed with Akshay Kumar's Rustom.

Coming back to Laxmmi Bomb, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Tamil horror comedy Muni 2: Kanchana, which showcases the story of Raghav, who suffers from a fear of ghosts and undergoes a personality transformation after being possessed by the spirit of a transgender named Laxmmi.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an action film, which will be directed by Prabhu Deva. The film will mark Salman and Prabhu Deva's third collaborative project. The duo have earlier worked together in the 2009 film Wanted and the forthcoming film Dabangg 3.

