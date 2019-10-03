Laxmmi Bomb First Look: Transgender Akshay Kumar's Death Stare Is Beyond Creepy

Akshay Kumar's look from Laxmmi Bomb (courtesy akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's Navratri special dhamaka came in the form of Laxmmi Bomb's first look. Akshay revealed his look as Laxmmi from the much talked about Laxmmi Bomb with a brand new still, which will definitely make you stare at him without you wanting to. In the first look photo, Akshay Kumar is draped in crisp nine-yards as he is dressed as the character and fixes you with a cold gaze that will send a chill down your spine. "Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone... isn't it?" Akshay wrote in his tweet.

Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn't it? #LaxmmiBombpic.twitter.com/TmL9U1OXdk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2019

Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb first look is as interesting as its storyline. The film is a Hindi remake of 2011 Tamil horror comedy Muni 2: Kanchana, which tells the story of the timid-natured Raghav, who suffers from a fear of ghosts and undergoes a personality transformation after being possessed by the spirit of a transgender named Laxmmi.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb first look:

Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020

Fox Star Studios Presents

A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House

Directed by Raghava Lawrence pic.twitter.com/vlXyK4HkNE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2019

Laxmmi Bomb will be directed by Raghava Lawrence, who helmed the Tamil film and also featured as the protagonist. However, the filmmaker had briefly resigned from Laxmmi Bomb after the first poster of the film was shared by producers Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor allegedly without his knowledge. In a tweet in June, Raghava Lawrence announced he was "back on board as a director of Laxmmi Bomb." Laxmmi Bomb will mark his Hindi debut as a director.

Hi Dear Friends and Fans...!

As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of #LaxmmiBomb with @akshaykumarpic.twitter.com/9HRHF5y2VV — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 1, 2019

Akshay Kumar's much awaited Laxmmi Bomb has zeroed in June 5, 2020 as the release date.

