Akshay Kumar And Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb Gets A Release Date

Akshay Kumar shared the poster of Laxmmi Bomb on social media. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on June 5 next year The film features Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles Akshay Kumar is also working in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi

Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar and actress Kiara Advani, is all set to open in theatres on June 5, 2020. The national award-winning actor shared the first look of his work-in-progress film on social media. Announcing the release date of the film, Akshay wrote on Twitter: "Bringing you one bomb of a story - Laxmmi Bomb, starring Kiara Advani and yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on June 5, 2020. Fox Star Studios Presents, A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House. Directed by Raghava Lawrence." In the film's poster, Akshay Kumar can be seen applying kohl in his eyes. We are sure that Akshay, who is known for playing roles that challenge societal norms, will also bomb his character in this film, just like its name.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's post:

Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020

Fox Star Studios Presents

A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House

Directed by Raghava Lawrence pic.twitter.com/vlXyK4HkNE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2019

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the super-hit Tamil horror comedy Muni 2: Kanchana. The film showcases the story of Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman. Raghava takes revenge from those who destructed her life for being a transgender. The original Tamil film featured R. Sarathkumar, Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman in the lead roles.

For those who don't know, this is not the first time Akshay and Kiara will be seen sharing screen space together. The two have also worked together in film Good News, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Apart from Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar is working in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Nikitin Dheer.

With inputs from IANS

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.