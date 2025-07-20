Rs 2 Crore In Bank, Mini Mansion In Delhi: "Drug Queen's" Empire Falls

Delhi Police have seized properties worth approximately Rs 4 crore linked to an alleged drug syndicate led by a woman identified as Kusum, a long-time resident of the Sultanpuri area in North-West Delhi.

Kusum, referred to by officials as the "drug queen" of Sultanpuri, is currently missing. She has been untraceable since March, when a police raid on her residence led to the arrest of her son and the recovery of large quantities of drugs and cash.

According to police sources, a total of eight immovable properties have been seized. Seven of these are located within Sultanpuri itself, while the eighth is in Rohini's Sector 24.

Police records reveal that Kusum is already facing 12 cases registered under the NDPS Act. According to sources, she is the central figure in an illicit drug supply chain that operated in North-West Delhi, especially in Sultanpuri.

During the March raid, Kusum's son, Amit, was arrested. From the premises, officers recovered 550 packets of heroin, a stash of tramadol tablets -- commonly misused as a narcotic painkiller -- Rs 14 lakh in cash, and a Mahindra Scorpio SUV. The recovery, police believe, offered leads into the scale of the operation.

Following this the bank transactions of Kusum's two daughters were probed. The probe revealed deposits totalling approximately Rs 2 crore over the past 18 months. What drew attention was thousands of small-value deposits, most ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000, into multiple bank accounts.

In the first half of this year alone, approximately Rs 70 lakh was deposited across various accounts linked to the daughters. Police have confirmed that neither of the two was able to offer a credible explanation for the sources of these funds.

Another discovery was of a building in Sultanpuri. According to sources, the structure had been assembled by knocking down the interior walls of four separate housing units, creating a single, four-storey complex. From the outside, the homes appeared unremarkable. Internally, however, they had been connected to form what police described as a "mini-mansion".

Delhi Police have formally written to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with details about the building. An MCD departmental review of the building's status and approvals is expected shortly.