The Many Ways That Deepika Padukone Is Making Everyone Else Look Bad In Lockdown

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika started the drill with wardrobe cleaning

Deepika tried her hands on cooking as well

She also shared posts about self-love

If you still haven't found the drive to put your time to better use, we have something that might change your perception (slightly). If not that, it might offer you oodles of inspiration to mould your schedules in a better way, especially with the extension of the lockdown till May 3. Let Deepika Padukone, the multitasking chameleon be your guide. Her "productivity in the time of COVID-19 "posts cater to a variety of sensibilities - there are wardrobe cleaning, cooking sessions, fitness regimes and self-care expertise - that are all kinds of good. So what are you waiting for, check out the list right away.

Wardrobe Cleaning - Check

The first leg or should we say the "first episode" of Deepika's productivity in the time of quarantine began with wardrobe cleaning. The actress found a way to keep herself busy and how. Sharing a picture of her wardrobe on Instagram, Deepika captioned the post, "Season 1: Episode 1. Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #cleaning #wardrobe." Little did we know then that this would become a regular affair.

Because Self Care And Self Love > Everything Else

Carrying forward her productivity series, the 34-year-old actress shared a picture of herself, dressed in a fairly casual outfit with a roller in her hand, to prove a point. Deepika trended a big time for her no make-up look. She added the hashtags #Selflove and #selfcare to her post. The Chhapaak actress ruled every bit of it.

The One Where Katrina Kaif Stole Her Idea (True Story)

This was arguably one of the coolest episodes of Deepika's productivity series. Deepika, who was (almost) about to post a video of herself washing dishes, didn't do it, because Katrina Kaif did it first. No, it wasn't a "Kat" fight per say. Just a fun way to express why the Om Shanti Om had to cancel one of her epsiodes. "I regret to inform you that Season 1: Episode 5 stands cancelled because Katrina Kaif stole my idea! Hmmff! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19," wrote Deepika Padukone.

The Label Maker, Featuring The Usual Suspect

Deepika channelled her inner "Marie Kondo" and tried to organise everything in her vicinity, which BTW, also included her husband and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The actress tried to abide by the Japanese organising consultant's skills and let's just say she did a pretty good job at it. She posted a picture of Ranveer, in which he could be seen sleeping while his forehead had the label with "husband" written on it in capitals. LOL! Only Deepika Padukone could have got away with this.

Detox - The Deepika Way

This episode of Deepika's productivity series focused on the health front. She shared a stunning picture sans make-up. The actress could be seen slurping on a glass of juice and nibbling fruit bites. "Drinking juice" and "eat fruit," she wrote in her caption. Now that you too know the secret behind her flawless skin, go tell the world.

The Rise And Rise Of "Wannabe Marie Kondo"

Deepika's label maker made frequent appearances on her posts. After going all Marie Kondo on her closet, the actress shifted base to her kitchen. Bonus - we spotted some of the key ingredients in Deepika's kitchen (read poha, chilli powder, chana dal, besan and rajma etc). "You know... In case it wasn't clear enough."

Fitness First

Lockdown or no lockdown, nothing can stop Deepika from working out. A fitness enthusiast and a former Badminton player, Deepika kept her fitness routine intact. We even have proof to back that up. Here's a glimpse of Deepika's post-workout picture.

What's Cooking There?

If there's one thing that we probably did not know about the actress before the lockdown - it has to be her great culinary skills. From pizzas to drool-worthy desserts, Deepika's kitchen had it all. Remember when she gave us a glimpse of some Chopped Thai Salad with Sesame Garlic Dressing, Tom Yum soup and Thai Green Curry? Not to mention the desert she made for her and Ranveer's date night.

Deepika Padukone is surely sorted on the productivity front. What about you? Tell us using the comments section below.

World 27,29,224 Cases 17,88,931 Active 7,48,678 Recovered 1,91,615 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 27,29,224 and 1,91,615 have died; 17,88,931 are active cases and 7,48,678 have recovered as on April 24, 2020 at 5:36 pm.