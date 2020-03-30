Deepika Padukone's 'Productivity' Moves To Kitchen. Her Inspiration: Marie Kondo

Deepika Padukone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Japanese organising consultant Marie Kondo's methods are inspiring Deepika Padukone and how. After going all Marie Kondo on her wardrobe, the actress has now moved her focus towards her kitchen. On Monday, Deepika continued her "productivity in the time of COVID-19" trend and gave us a glimpse of how she is re-organising her kitchen cupboards in the most efficient way. The photograph she shared features a label-maker and some slips for the pantry jars with the names of kitchen groceries such as poha, chilli powder, chana dal, besan and rajma written on it. Sharing the post, Deepika called herself a "wannabe Marie Kondo" and wrote: "Season 1: Episode 6. You know... In case it wasn't clear enough... #wannabemariekondo. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!"

Marie Kondo's efficient organizational skills have taken the world by storm. It has inspired people to clean their closets and re-organise their cupboards as an effort to keep only the necessary items.

Now check out the post shared by Deepika Padukone here:

Deepika Padukone is not only urging people to stay safe from Coronavirus but also giving them ideas about how to be productive in quarantine. She started the "productivity" series for the same purpose. From wardrobe cleaning to skincare and fitness routines, her series has it all.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, in which she will share screen space with husband Ranveer Singh. She will also feature in the Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern. The film will also star Rishi Kapoor in the main role. All Bollywood projects and films' releases have been put on halt due to the Coronavirus outbreak.