How Deepika Padukone Is Being Productive In The Times Of COVID-19

Deepika Padukone found a way to keep herself busy in the times of time of COVID-19. The 34-year-actress, on Sunday, shared a picture of her wardrobe and revealed that she is busy cleaning it. Deepika captioned the post: "Productivity in the time of COVID-19." She added the hashtags #cleaning and #wardrobe to her post. The "Padmaavat'' actress' fans loved her idea and many of them shared a similar school of thought. Veteran actress Soni Razdan commented on Deepika's post. She wrote: "That's a great idea. Spring cleaning here we all come."

Coronavirus emerged out of Wuhan (in China) late last year. 110 people in India have so far been confirmed to be infected by virus so far, with maximum cases recorded in Maharashtra. According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms comprise fever, cough and breathing difficulties.

Earlier this month, the actress was supposed to attend the coveted fashion event Paris Fashion Week. However, her trip was cancelled due to coronavirus scare. Deepika's spokesperson had earlier told news agency IANS: "Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France."

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life. The actress also announced her next project as a producer, a retelling of Mahabharata from the point of view of Draupadi. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

Deepika recently signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, co-starring Rishi Kapoor. The original film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles.