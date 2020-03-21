Deepika Padukone's 'Productivity' In The Time Of Coronavirus Continues With...

Deepika shared this photo (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika shared a few selfies on Instagram

It's the "episode 3" of her self-isolation special season

"Productivity in the time of COVID-19," she captioned her post

Deepika Padukone was feeling a little fruity on Saturday. The 34-year-old actress, currently in quarantine with her husband Ranveer Singh in Mumbai, started a series on Instagram titled: "Productivity in the time of COVID-19." The third episode in her series came out today, which is all about Deepika slurping on a glass of juice and nibbling fruit bites. "Drinking juice" and "eat fruit" are the two hashtags she captioned her photos with. Deepika shared two selfies in her what appears to be her nightsuit, prompting Varun Dhawan to comment: "Why you always in a night suit?" LOL.

Take a look at how Deepika Padukone's "productivity" is on a roll:

The series started with this post, with which Deepika revealed that she's on a wardrobe cleaning spree.

Her next post was about indulging in some skincare routine.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been busy posting throwback images on his Instagram. A photo of two jars of Nutella spelling Ranveer's name went crazy viral on the Internet. Deepika too indulged in some chocolate sharing with Ranveer and shared glimpses of it on her Instagram.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak and has been roped in for the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern. Deepika co-stars with Rishi Kapoor in the movie. Deepika also stars in Ranveer Singh's '83 - he plays Kapil Dev while she's been cast as his wife Romi Dev. '83, which was supposed to hit screens in April, has been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.