Deepika Padukone's 'Productivity' Continues: Wardrobe Done, Now Her Face

Wardrobe cleaning done, now it's time for some self-love for Deepika Padukone, who is making the best use of the quarantine. Deepika, who usually has a super busy schedule, thanks to the multiple projects in her kitty, is making the best use of the partial lockdown of sorts. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress shared a picture of herself, dressed in a fairly casual outfit with a roller in her hand. She captioned the post, "Season 1: Episode 2. Productivity in the time of COVID-19." She added the hashtags #selflove and #selfcare to the post.

For those who missed the pilot episode of Deepika's being "productive" series, we are here to help. The "Padmaavat" actress shared a picture of her wardrobe and she wrote, "Season 1: Episode 1. Productivity in the time of COVID-19."

On Tuesday, Deepika took the Safe Hands Challenge. She was nominated by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO). "Thank you Dr Tedros, for nominating me for the Safe Hands Challenge! COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together," tweeted Deepika. She tagged Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli to take the social media challenge.

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus#StaySafehttps://t.co/45glSxXkqPpic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Deepika, who was supposed to represent Louis Vuitton at this year's Paris Fashion Week, had to cancel her trip due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show at the Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France," her spokesperson had said in a statement.

Deepika recently signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, co-starring Rishi Kapoor. The original film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. She will also be seen along with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. The actress was last seen in last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.