If There's One Thing Deepika Padukone Absolutely Has To Post On Instagram, It Is...

Deepika Padukone shared this photo (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika added a new entry to her quarantine series on Instagram

She shared pics of flowers

Deepika's Instagram is filled with photos of flowers

If there's one thing Deepika Padukone can't stay without posting on Instagram, its flowers. Every now and then, the 34-year-old actress likes to step out in the garden and admire the plants and even make them the subjects of her photography skills. Looks like Tuesday turned out to be one such when Deepika posted a few photos of her garden bloom as a new addition to her quarantine series on Instagram. The caption was just as simple as the photos and reminded us we are heading towards a series finale (if she wraps the season at 10). "Season 1: Episode 9 #bloom #garden #nurture," Deepika wrote.

Previously on Deepika's lockdown series, we were treated to glimpses of her cooking, a very sleepy husband Ranveer Singh, her work-out sessions, her self-care routine and her ROFL Marie Kondo moments.

But Deepika's Instagram has always been flooded with the "flower power." Take a look at these gorgeous photos. "High time, ain't it?" Deepika captioned one of them after not posting flower photos for a while.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak and has been roped in for the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern. Deepika co-stars with Rishi Kapoor in the movie. Deepika also stars in Ranveer Singh's '83 - he plays Kapil Dev while she's been cast as his wife Romi Dev. '83, which was supposed to hit screens in April, has been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.