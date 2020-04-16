ICYMI: Deepika Padukone Left The Best Burn On Ranveer Singh's Tiger Pic

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone (courtesy ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have taken up the task of driving our lockdown blues away with their ROFL posts. This time, it was a photoshopped picture of Ranveer Singh to which Deepika commented, "That's you on most days!" On Wednesday, Ranveer chanced upon the famous picture of zookeeper Joe Exotic with a tiger that has been photoshopped with his face. The Bajirao Mastani shared the picture on his Instagram profile with multiple laugh out loud emojis. Within minutes of posting, Deepika reacted to the picture with an equally hilarious comment. She wrote, "Ranveer Singh, what are you finding soo funny? That's you on most days!" Take a look:

Ranveer's picture was filled with hilarious comments from his friends from the industry. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Casual day for Baba," while Ranveer's Gully Boy co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "I miss our old times."

Deepika and Ranveer, in coronavirus lockdown, have been keeping their Instafam amused with snippets of their home diaries. Earlier, the star couple had a revenge game of sorts. Deepika posted a personal picture of Ranveer on her Instagram profile to which Ranveer replied with a picture of Deepika sneakily enjoying Nutella. Take a look:

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the 2019 musical drama Gully Boy where he shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He has an impressive line-up of films for this year. He will next be seen in '83 which also features Deepika Padukone, Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Sooryavanshi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Deepika, who was last seen in Chhapaak, has '83 and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern in her pipeline.