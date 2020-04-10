Deepika Padukone's Eureka Moment On Ranveer Singh's Sleep Habits

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone has finally decoded why she and her actor husband Ranveer Singh feel tired even after sleeping for 12-15 hours. The actress believes that they might suffer from hypersomnia, a condition where a person doesn't feel well-rested even after sleeping for more than 10 hours. On Thursday, Deepika shared a fact about hypersomnia and joked about her and Ranveer's sleeping patterns. The text on the fact card read: "'Hypersomnia' is a condition where a person can sleep for 12 to 15 hours but still wake up feeling tired." Tagging Ranveer Singh in her post, Deepika hilariously captioned it like this: "Hmmm, sounds very familiar! #Me." A couple of hours later, Ranveer shared the same post on his Instagram story and accompanied it with a laughing GIF. Take a look:

Screenshot of Ranveer's Instagram story.

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone has joked about Ranveer Singh's long sleeping hours. Previously, sharing a fact that cats sleep for 20 hours, she wrote: "So now Ranveer Singh is a cat?" During an interview with Rajeev Masand, the actress shared how easy it is to live with Ranveer Singh during the lockdown and said: "I have to say, he's the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He's sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do."

In one of her previous posts, Deepika shared a picture of Ranveer Singh sleeping with a label stuck on his forehead that read "husband." No points for guessing who did that as we all know it was Deepika, who made the best use of her label-maker by using it on her husband. "Season 1: Episode 7: and while I was at it... Ranveer Singh. #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar Productivity in the time of COVID-19!" she wrote in her caption.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 along with Ranveer Singh.