Deepika Padukone's Eureka Moment On Ranveer Singh's Sleep Habits

Highlights
- Deepika shared a fact about a condition called hypersomnia on Thursday
- She wrote, "Me"
- She also tagged Ranveer Singh in her post
Deepika Padukone has finally decoded why she and her actor husband Ranveer Singh feel tired even after sleeping for 12-15 hours. The actress believes that they might suffer from hypersomnia, a condition where a person doesn't feel well-rested even after sleeping for more than 10 hours. On Thursday, Deepika shared a fact about hypersomnia and joked about her and Ranveer's sleeping patterns. The text on the fact card read: "'Hypersomnia' is a condition where a person can sleep for 12 to 15 hours but still wake up feeling tired." Tagging Ranveer Singh in her post, Deepika hilariously captioned it like this: "Hmmm, sounds very familiar! #Me." A couple of hours later, Ranveer shared the same post on his Instagram story and accompanied it with a laughing GIF. Take a look:
This is not the first time Deepika Padukone has joked about Ranveer Singh's long sleeping hours. Previously, sharing a fact that cats sleep for 20 hours, she wrote: "So now Ranveer Singh is a cat?" During an interview with Rajeev Masand, the actress shared how easy it is to live with Ranveer Singh during the lockdown and said: "I have to say, he's the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He's sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do."
In one of her previous posts, Deepika shared a picture of Ranveer Singh sleeping with a label stuck on his forehead that read "husband." No points for guessing who did that as we all know it was Deepika, who made the best use of her label-maker by using it on her husband. "Season 1: Episode 7: and while I was at it... Ranveer Singh. #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar Productivity in the time of COVID-19!" she wrote in her caption.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 along with Ranveer Singh.