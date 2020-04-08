Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Cartoon Is Winning The Internet

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh just dropped the cutest picture on the internet on Wednesday. The Gully Boy actor, who keeps setting couple goals for his fans everyday, shared a animated picture of himself and actress-wife Deepika Padukone and it is just too cute. In the picture, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen posing in Mickey Mouse and Minnie's Mouse's costume while Ranveer holds a ladle and Deepika can be seen holding a triangular box of sorts. Sharing the hilarious picture, Ranveer gave a twist to the popular quote, "the way to a man's heart is through his stomach," and wrote, "Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai (the road to heart goes through the stomach)." We can't wait to see Deepika's reaction to the picture. Take a look:

Deepika, who has been going Marie Kondo on everything - from wardrobe to kitchen, had a dinner date with husband Ranveer, a few days ago. Venue was home and Thai food was on the menu, courtesy "master chef" Deepika. Ranveer shared glimpses of his dinner date with wifey on Instagram stories and they were so adorable. "Pati parmeshwar ke liye apne haath se khaana banana wali cutie Deepu," Ranveer hilariously captioned a boomerang video. He also shared drool-worthy photos of his three course meal and dessert. They started with some Chopped Thai Salad with Sesame Garlic Dressing, then moved to vegetable Tom Yum soup and Thai Green Curry. The couple ended their dinner date on a sweet note, literally. And no points for guessing that the dessert had oodles of Nutella on it. They baked a cake together and prepped the dessert in steps.

Deepika and Ranveer, who are currently in home due to the nationwide lockdown, have been keeping their Instafam amused with snippets of their home diaries. Earlier, Deepika and Ranveer had a "revenge" game of sorts. Deepika trolled Ranveer by sharing a personal photo of his on Instagram and he returned the favour by sharing a photo of hers "sneakily" having Nutella. Take a look at their posts below.

On the work front, Ranveer wrapped the shooting of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and '83 just in time before going into quarantine. Deepika co-stars with Ranveer in sports drama '83, the release of which has been postponed and a new date is yet to be assigned. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is scheduled for October 2. Last seen in Chhapaak, Deepika has been roped in for the Hindi remake of The Intern, starring Rishi Kapoor.