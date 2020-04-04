Inside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Dinner Date. It Ended On A Sweet Note

Ranveer shared this photo of Deepika (courtesy ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a dinner date amid the nationwide lockdown to mark their TGIF moment on Friday. Venue was home and Thai food was on the menu, courtesy "master chef" Deepika. Ranveer shared glimpses of his dinner date with wifey on Instagram stories and they are so adorable. Deepika, sporting an apron and baking gloves, made several appearances on his Instagram story. "Pati parmeshwar ke liye apne haath se khaana banana wali cutie Deepu," Ranveer hilariously captioned a boomerang video. He also shared drool-worthy photos of his three course meal and dessert. They started with some Chopped Thai Salad with Sesame Garlic Dressing, then moved to vegetable Tom Yum soup and Thai Green Curry. We're not drooling, you are drooling!

Via Ranveer's Instagram story

Made by Deepika #deepveer



Ranveer: Chopped Thai Salad with Sesame Garlic Dressing pic.twitter.com/zAPsrfzO2k — #Deepveerwale (@welovedeepveer) April 3, 2020

Deepika and Ranveer ended their dinner date on a sweet note, literally. And no points for guessing that the dessert had oodles of Nutella on it. They baked a cake together and prepped the dessert in steps. Ranveer's Instagram stories featuring Deepika and all that food have been shared by fan clubs.

Ranveer posted about Deepika eating the Nutella labelled Ram on his insta story #deepveer



Ranveer: Ram chahe Leela, Leela chahe... Ram pic.twitter.com/Db9InPsNIy — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) April 4, 2020

Ranveer posted about him and Deepika making a cake together on his insta story #deepveer



Ranveer: Baking Time pic.twitter.com/AnYlePgpvB — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) April 3, 2020

Earlier, Deepika and Ranveer had a "revenge" game of sorts. Deepika trolled Ranveer by sharing a personal photo of his on Instagram and he returned the favour by sharing a photo of hers "sneakily" having Nutella. Take a look at their posts below.

Meanwhile, the couple also and hope that you will too. We're all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind," read a statement on their social media.

On the work front, Ranveer wrapped the shooting of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and '83 just in time before going into quarantine. Deepika co-stars with Ranveer in sports drama '83, the release of which has been postponed and a new date is yet to be assigned. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is scheduled for October 2. Last seen in Chhapaak, Deepika has been roped in for the Hindi remake of The Intern, starring Rishi Kapoor.