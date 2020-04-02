Deepika Padukone, Put Down The Label Maker And Step Slowly Away From Husband Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone shared this image of Ranveer Singh. (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, who has been calling herself "wannabe Marie Kondo" for abiding by the Japanese organising consultant's methods, was last spotted labeling tiffin essentials in the kitchen with a label-maker. The actress' latest Instagram entry proves that now her labels have moved out of kitchen and on husband Ranveer Singh as well. The latest picture Instagrammed by Deepika on Thursday features Ranveer Singh where he can be seen sleeping while his forehead has the label with "husband" written on it in capitals. Adding to her "productivity in the time of COVID-19" series, Deepika accompanied the picture with a caption that says, "Season 1:Episode 7 and while I was at it... #wannabemariekondo #thikitookittoofar Productivity in the time of COVID-19!" We can't wait for Ranveer to react to this hilarious picture of himself!

Marie Kondo's efficient organizational skills have taken the world by storm. It has inspired people to clean their closets and re-organise their cupboards as an effort to keep only the necessary items.

Deepika, who has been extremely productive in this time of lockdown, shared a glimpse of how she is re-organising her kitchen cupboards in the most efficient way, on Monday. The photograph Instagrammed by Deepika featured a label-maker and some slips for the pantry jars with the names of kitchen groceries such as poha, chilli powder, chana dal, besan and rajma written on it. Sharing the post, Deepika called herself a "wannabe Marie Kondo" and wrote: "Season 1: Episode 6. You know... In case it wasn't clear enough... #wannabemariekondo. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!"

In coronavirus lockdown, Deepika has been doing it all - from wardrobe to skincare and fitness routine. Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, in which she will share screen space with husband Ranveer Singh. She will also feature in the Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern. The film will also star Rishi Kapoor in the main role. All Bollywood projects and films' releases have been put on halt due to the Coronavirus outbreak.