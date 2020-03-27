Deepika Padukone Shares Her Too Cool For School 'Weekend Travel Ideas'

Deepika Padukone shared this photo (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone is staying at home and sharpening her pun skills and we LOVE her for that! The 34-year-old actress, who stays at her Prabhadevi flat with husband Ranveer Singh, set the TGIF mood just right with some weekend plans. We understand being locked up in a house can be stressful and hence Deepika put her mind to some travel plans for the weekend. But before you gape in awe, here's what she posted. Deepika shared a floor plan (probably of her house), to make a valid point: "Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas." LOL. And you thought she was stepping out of the house during the lockdown. No way!

Here's what Deepika Padukone posted.

Deepika's latest post is a break from the series that she started on Instagram. As per Deepika, it actually got interrupted by Katrina Kaif. Deepika alleged that Katrina stole her idea (all in good humour, of course). "I regret to inform you that Season 1: Episode 5 stands cancelled because Katrina stole my idea! Hmmf," Deepika said while posting this.

Ahead of that, Deepika was busy eating some chocolatey-gooey dessert.

And then losing the extra calories in the gym:

A day was reserved for some skin-care, which was preceded by Mission Clean Wardrobe. In between, Deepika was spotted slurping healthy drinks.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak and has been roped in for the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern. Deepika co-stars with Rishi Kapoor in the movie. Deepika also stars in Ranveer Singh's '83 - he plays Kapil Dev while she's been cast as his wife Romi Dev. '83, which was supposed to hit screens in April, has been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.