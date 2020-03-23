Deepika Padukone Called Ranveer Singh A 'Snack.' Because, 'Pakora Nose'

Ranveer Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone once again made us blush with their social media PDA. On Monday, Ranveer shared an adorable photo of himself and Deepika from their home workout diaries and guess what? Deepika had to drop a cheesy comment. Sharing the post, in which Ranveer can be seen holding Deepika close to him while taking a selfie, he wrote: "Double the endorphin rush when she's around! #homegymbuddies, my #mondaymotivation." Deepika was quick to comment: "You're a snack." However, it is Ranveer's hilarious reply to Deepika's comment that grabbed the attention of their fans. He replied: "Yeah, my pakora nose qualifies me." LOL. Ranveer and Deepika's PDA are getting cheesier with each passing day, don't you think?

Reacting to the post, Katrina Kaif, who will next be seen with Ranveer in Sooryavanshi, called the couple "cuties" in her comment. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar also commented: "Love, love, love."

This is not the first time the couple has called each other as a "snack." Previously, Ranveer trended a great deal for his series of comments on Deepika Padukone's promotional posts for her collaboration with Epigamia (a brand of greek yogurt). Reacting to one of the posts, Ranveer commented: "You're a snack" while on another, in which Deepika could be seen enjoying a sweet treat, he wrote: "Mujhe bhi khilao... apne haathon se."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are making the most of the quarantine phase by interacting with their fans and answering their questions. On Sunday, Ranveer used the "Ask Me" feature on Instagram and gave his fans an opportunity to ask him and Deepika anything. When one of the users asked him, "How do you guys spend your quarantine day?" Ranveer shared a picture of Deepika playing a piano and replied, "Eating, sleeping, exercising, watching movies and DP (Deepika) is teaching herself how to play the piano."

Another user asked the actor, "Which movie character of Deepika is your favourite?" He just shared a collage, which comprised stills of Deepika Padukone from the 2013 film Chennai Express, in which she played the role of a south Indian girl named Meenalochni Meenamma Azhagusundaram.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in '83, in which he plays Kapil Dev while she's been cast as his wife Romi Dev. Just like other Bollywood films, '83, which was supposed to release in April, too has been postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus outbreak.