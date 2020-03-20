The Nutella Situation In Ranveer Singh's Home Is Very Craveworthy

Ranveer shared this photo (courtesy deepveer.video)

Busy stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have a lot of free time on their hands now. They are currently in self quarantine in their Mumbai home and are doing all sorts of couple things together. On Friday, Ranveer filled up his Instagram with throwback entries and among them, a photo of Nutella. Looks like Ranveer's Nutella collection is a customised gift from the brand as the two jars spell out his name on the cover. Ranveer also encouraged his fans to practise social distancing and self isolation in the time of coronavirus: "Ghar pe baitho, khao piyo, masst raho," the Gully Boy actor captioned his post.

Ranveer also shared a few priceless memories too as he stumbled upon them. "Rummaging through my pictures. Found this gem. I'll never forget these days," he wrote. Did you know Ranveer was in a play?

Meanwhile, Deepika is on a cleaning spree. She reorganised her cupboard and indulged in some skincare routine.

On the work front, Ranveer has wrapped the shooting of two of his upcoming films '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is scheduled to hit screens on October 2. The release of '83, which also stars Deepika has been postponed and a new date is yet to be assigned. Last seen in Chhapaak, Deepika has been roped in for the Hindi remake of The Intern, starring Rishi Kapoor.