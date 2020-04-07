Why Ranveer Singh Complains About Deepika Padukone On Family WhatsApp Group

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone.

Highlights Deepika Padukone: "I am always up to something"

"My mind is always engaged," she said

Deepika will next be seen in '83

Deepika Padukone, in a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, revealed that her actor husband Ranveer Singh complains about her on the family WhatsApp group. But why? Well, according to the actress, her restlessness and her habit of constantly doing something around the house annoy Ranveer sometimes. Talking about how she finds it "difficult to sit in one place and not do anything," Deepika said: "My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, 'Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?' And I don't know. I am always up to something, my mind is always engaged and occupied. He calls it phat-phat and then he complains on the family group."

Revealing that she sprained her back a couple of days ago while "cleaning," Deepika added: "I sprained my back two days ago when I was cleaning. And then I was bored. So he made sure before he went down to the gym, he said 'You're not moving from here, you've sprained your back.' And he made a surprise visit in 20 minutes and I was not in my bed. I was up on a shelf, trying to clean something and he got really wild. He was like, 'Can you not do this phat phat all the time? Can you sit in one place? You have injured your back.' I find it really difficult to sit in one place and not do anything."

Deepika Padukone sure knows how to take "productivity in the time of COVID-19" to another level. She has been sharing ways in which she is keeping herself busy during the lockdown. From organizing wardrobe to kitchen cupboards, her list includes all.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Kabir Khan's '83 and the Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern in the pipeline.