Ranveer Singh, How Could You? He Crashed Deepika Padukone's Nutella Moment

Ranveer shared this photo of Deepika (courtesy ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer shared a pic of Deepika on Instagram

"Revenge is sweet," he captioned it

Deepika can be seen enjoying some Nutella time

Ranveer Singh had revenge for dessert. LOL. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor featured in a... umm... rather personal moment on wife Deepika Padukone's Instagram as she was feeling a little playful. After that, Ranveer simply thought of returning the favour. All he had to do was sneak up on Deepika while she was midnight binging on some Nutella. Let this be known that there are a lot many of those jars in their house with personalised labels for Ranveer. Sharing a photo of Deepika on her way to wipe clean a Nutella jar with the label "Khilji" (Ranveer's character from "Padmaavat", Ranveer wrote: "In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji! Revenge is sweet indeed!" Ranveer added these in the hashtags: "sneaky sneaky" and "caught in the act." Deepika's happy face says it all.

Deepika, who has been spending her days de-cluttering drawers, cleaning closets and labeling kitchen supplies (inspired by Marie Kondo), very well deserves her own sweet Nutella moment at night! We are in this with you!

Well, here's what happened when Deepika's labeling spree spilled out of the kitchen and entered the bedroom.

Deepika and Ranveer are couple goals, really! Here's how they had been spending their lockdown days.

On the work front, Ranveer wrapped the shooting of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and '83 just in time before going into quarantine. Deepika co-stars with Ranveer in sports drama '83, the release of which has been postponed and a new date is yet to be assigned. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is scheduled for October 2. Last seen in Chhapaak, Deepika has been roped in for the Hindi remake of The Intern, starring Rishi Kapoor.