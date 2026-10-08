<i>Rise and Fall 2</i>: Swara Bhaskar Calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary A "Chor"

Rise and Fall Season 2 is making headlines as tensions continue to soar among the contestants. Staying true to its format, the reality show is buzzing with absolute drama, intense confrontations, and non-stop entertainment that is keeping the viewers glued to their television screens.

The latest episode was no exception. Actress Swara Bhaskar and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got into a bitter argument. This occurred after Priyanka refused to support Gautam Gulati during the Gautam City task.

The Gautam City task was a crucial step towards the Ultimate Ruler throne, with Gautam Gulati and Shehzad Poonawalla in the race. Gautam's former friend-turned-rival Priyanka had an opportunity to support him but backed out once the task began.

Priyanka said, “Hurt ho raha hai mujhe Rise and Fall” (I am feeling hurt by the Rise and Fall). Kaira and Niharika also sabotaged Gautam's game, leaving Gautam City in a difficult position.

Karan Patel later asked Priyanka to switch if she was in a position to do so. However, she refused and said, “Kyu mere pe ilzaam lagaya, jhoot hai, main jhoot nahi bolti aur ilzaam lage toh nahi milega support” (Why have you put an accusation on me? It is a lie. I don't lie, and if an accusation is made against me, I won't get support).

Swara Bhaskar Questions Priyanka's Decision

Priyanka's decision did not go down well with Swara, who questioned her over the Prize Pot. Furious, Swara said, “Humara 32 lakhs leke chali gayi, mere 7 lakh leke chali gayi ho tum... Kya ilzaam laga hai tumpe? Toh what right do you have to take that money?” (You have taken away our Rs 32 lakh and my Rs 7 lakh. What accusation has been made against you? I am also in that house, Karan is there and Raj is there too. So, what right do you have to take that money?)

Priyanka replied that she had the option to make the decision, but Swara was not ready to let the matter go. She said, “Tum bhi wohi ho jo tum inn logon ko bolti ho, tum koi alag nahi ho toh yeh mask tum drop kar do” (You are also the same as the people you talk about. You are no different from them, so drop this mask).

When Priyanka said, “Main toh keh rahi hu main buri hu” (I am saying that I am bad), Swara immediately responded, “Toh ilzaam kuch nahi hai, woh sach hi hai” (Then it is not an accusation, it is the truth).

Priyanka Called Swara A “Dictator”

The argument escalated further when Priyanka continued to refuse to play.

Swara snapped, “Toh jaao bahar… jab tum itni tooti phooti ho toh bahar jao game se... Yaar tum log sab ka disrespect kar rahe ho, show ka disrespect kar rhe ho, tum yaha labour ka disrespect kar rahe ho, jo actual kaam karte hai na log unka disrespect kar rahe ho.” (Then leave the show. If you are so injured, leave the game and go outside. You people are disrespecting everyone, disrespecting the show, disrespecting the labourers here, the people who actually do the work).”

Priyanka then called Swara a “dictator”. Swara hit back by calling Priyanka a “chor (thief)" further escalating their confrontation.

As Swara prepared to leave the Penthouse, she delivered another sharp remark aimed at Priyanka. Referring to a note she had written for her, Swara said, “Maine tere liye note likha tha, kitne bhi glamourous kapde aur imported makeup tere charitra ki batsurati nahi chupa sakta. (I had written a note for you. No amount of glamorous clothes and expensive makeup is going to hide your inherent shitiness).”

Later, while speaking to Niharika, Swara discussed the note and reiterated her view that Priyanka's glamorous appearance could not hide her problematic behaviour.

About Rise and Fall Season 2

Hosted by cricket legend Virender Sehwag, Rise and Fall Season 2 features contestants competing in a high-stakes reality-show format involving power struggles, alliances and conflicts.

The show, produced by the renowned Banijay Asia, offers the kind of high-stakes drama, unpredictable twists, and confrontations that keep audiences engaged.

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