Sushmita Sen, 43, Learns To Skin Dive: 'It's Never Too Late For Anything'

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita Sen shared couple of videos on Instagram She shared glimpses of herself learning skin diving She also shared videos of Alisah learning scuba diving

For Sushmita Sen, age is no bar and the actress' latest Instagram post proves it. On Monday, the 43-year-old actress shared a couple of videos of herself taking skin diving lessons and going by the clips, we can say that she nailed it like a pro. In her post, Sushmita Sen can be seen honing her underwater skills in a black swimsuit in Maldives. However, it's not just her amazing videos but also her caption that is winning hearts on the Internet. "Learning to skin dive at 43! It's never too late for anything or anyone, a single step... A leap of faith is all that is needed to get started. The rest naturally follows! I kept diving into the ocean until I learned to dance my way back up!" Sushmita Sen captioned her post.

Check it out:

In a separate post, Sushmita Sen revealed what she gifted her younger daughter Alisah on her 10th birthday and shared videos of Alisah rehearsing sign language underwater in Maldives. In her post, Sushmita Sen wrote that Alisah waited for 5 years to become a scuba diver just like her mom and elder sister Renee after she was refused to do scuba diving when she was 10 years old. "To the bravest 10-year-old I know and take pride in being her mother! This is what I gifted her for her 10th birthday. Alisah was only 5 years old when Renee and I got certified as PADI Open Water Scuba Diver and she was most annoyed that the minimum age for scuba diving was 10 years old... She waited 5 birthdays for this day!" wrote Sushmita Sen.

She added: "And of course she did her first scuba dive in Maldives, just like her Maa and sister. She was amazing, logging in 41 minutes and 9 meters/ 29 feet in the Indian Ocean. My #godchild Aaliyah Sen, 16, also did her first scuba dive with Alisah and I couldn't be prouder of both my incredible babies!"

The multiple clips also featured Sushmita Sen's model boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in the year 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Recently, the former beauty queen opened up about her decision of embracing motherhood as a single parent and said that the "wisest decision she made at the age of 24 was to become a mother" as it helper her to protect herself. "The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself," Sushmita Sen was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Sushmita Sen frequently shares pictures with her daughters, which reflect her and Rohman Shawl's amazing chemistry with Alisah and Renee.

Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, joined Bollywood in the year 1996 with Dastak. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.