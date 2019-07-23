Rohman Shawl Shares Adorable Post For 'Munchkin' Sushmita Sen: 'I Love Her Dimples'

Rohman Shawl Instagrammed this photo. (Image courtesy: rohmanshawl)

Rohman Shawl's latest post on Instagram for his "munchkin" Sushmita Sen is all about love. The model expressed his emotions out loud for the former Miss India in his post and the Internet is loving it. In the loved-up photo, Rohman Shawl can be seen giving a peck on Sushmita's cheek and Sushmita's expression shows that her happiness is beyond the clouds. Sharing the photo, Rohman Shawl wrote: "I just love her dimples. My munchkin. Sushmita Sen, I love you." Aww. Reacting to the post, Sushmita dropped an adorable comment: "All yours, dimples and all. I love this picture! Muah jaan meri!"

Not only this, Sushmita Sen also shared the same picture and captioned it beautifully: "Here's another beautiful reason to smile more often. I love you Rohman Shawl #dimples #toocute."

Take a look at the loved-up photo of Sushmita and Rohman:

A screenshot of Sushmita's comment on Rohman's post

Sushmita Sen, who is currently holidaying with her daughters Renee and Alisah as well as Rohman Shawl in Yerevan, Armenia, shared several pictures from her vacation on her Instagram profile. In one her previous posts, she shared pictures with Rohman Shawl, where the couple could be seen enjoying a walk in Yerevan. The post also features Renee and Alisah. Sharing the pictures, Sushmita wrote: "Come walk with me, celebrating the truth, what will be, will be!"

Check it out:

Also, take a look at other pictures shared by Sushmita Sen from her vacation:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for over a year now. The couple frequently share PDA pictures on their respective Instagram profiles.

Sushmita Sen has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Samay and Main Hoon Na. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.

