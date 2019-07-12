Inside Sushmita Sen's Fam-Jam In Dubai, Rohman Shawl Included

Sushmita Sen with her family in Dubai. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's family vacation got an extra special twist when her mother Subhra Sen decided to give the family a treat and Sushmita added, "When Maa treats us all out for dinner, she does it in great style." Sushmita Sen posted a picture from their dinner outing in Dubai's La Petite Maison, which also featured her daughters Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita's father Shubeer Sen also joined them. Sushmita Sen, 43, landed in Dubai with her family soon after her brother Rajeev Sen's wedding to television actress Charu Asopa and the former Miss Universe has shared snippets from her vacation diaries with her Instafam.

Check out Sushmita Sen's latest post:

Sushmita Sen, who has been dating Rohman Shawl for over a year now, earlier shared pictures from her gym diaries (co-starring her boyfriend) and videos of her pool time with Rohman and Alisah, filmed by Renee. Here are some absolutely 'fun'tastic moments from Sushmita Sen's vacation:

Earlier this month, rumours of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's reported break-up featured in headlines. However, the actress dismissed the reports with this post:

Sushmita, who connected with Rohman Shawl on Instagram, earlier posted a video of their dance performance at Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's sangeet. Rohman looked slightly reluctant but Sushmita went full Bollywood on him.

Watch the video here:

Rohman Shawl is a model and he has walked the ramp for popular designers including Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sushmita Sen has starred in films such as Main Hoon Naa, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Samay and Biwi No 1 to name a few. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.

