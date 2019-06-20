Sushmita Sen Brings Bollywood Dance Moves To Brother Rajeev Sen's Sangeet With Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl during the sangeet ceremony. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights "Everyone had to dance!! We made sure of it," wrote Sushmita Sen Rajeev and Charu's wedding celebrations were held in Goa Sushmita Sen shared many pictures and videos from the celebrations

Sushmita Sen is sharing glimpses of all the happy moments from her brother Rajeev Sen's wedding to television actress Charu Asopa one post at a time. After sharing fabulous pictures from all the ceremonies, which were held in Goa from June 14 to June 16, on social media on Wednesday, now, she's shared video snippets from the same ceremonies. She posted highlights from the sangeet ceremony and wrote: "And then came dhamaal. This was a very private wedding with immediate families and only a few close friends from both sides. So, there was no question of anyone being an audience. EVERYONE had to dance!! We made sure of it."

Sushmita Sen danced with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, who appeared to be a bit reluctant. However, Sushmita Sen went full Bollywood on him.

Watch the highlights from Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's sangeet here:

Sushmita Sen also shared a hilarious BTS video of the Sens posing for a 'we were tired' shot for the wedding album. The former Miss Universe guided everyone how to pose the best while Charu and Rajeev were 'natural' (Sushmita's words not ours). The Main Hoon Na actress wrote: "Finale shot directed by yours truly. Weddings are famously tiring and so we decided to shot this picture for the post wedding album!! Well done daddy, Maa, Renee and please notice just HOW natural are Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen."

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in a civil ceremony on June 7 which was followed by a 3-day long wedding celebration in Goa. Rajeev Sen is a model and Charu Asopa is a TV actress who featured in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein.