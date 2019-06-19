Sushmita Sen's Pics From Brother Rajeev Sen And Charu Asopa's Goa Wedding Light Up Instagram

Sushmita Sen shared this picture (Courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita shared pictures from her brother's ring ceremony on Instagram The actress has been sharing several pictures from the ceremony lately Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married on June 16 in Goa

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen got married to TV actress Charu Asopa on June 16 in Goa and the former Miss Universe recently shared a photo album from her brother's ring ceremony on social media. The pictures she shared not only featured the newlywed couple but also featured Sushmita and Rajeev's parents, Charu Asopa's parents, brother and sister, Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah, Rohman Shawl (Sushmita's boyfriend) and a few close-knit friends and relatives too. The Main Hoon Na actress accompanied the post with a bunch of hashtags and wrote: "#mashaallah #sharing #moments #ringceremony #families #happiness #love #brotherswedding #goa magical Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen #rajakibittu I love you guys!"

For the ring ceremony, Rajeev Sen was seen dressed in a white suit whereas Charu Asopa wore a white gown and looked absolutely gorgeous. Sushmita Sen sort of colour coordinated with her boyfriend wearing yellow ensembles. Take a look at the photos shared by Sushmita Sen:

Sushmita Sen also shared another photo album, which featured the actress with her daughters - Renee and Alisah. In the pictures, the mother-daughters trio can be seen showing their mehendi designs. Sushmita hashtagged the post and described them as "#threemusketeers" and also wrote: "How beautiful na? I love you guys!" Here are the pictures shared by her:

Sushmita Sen also shared a video, in which Charu Asopa's mother can be seen giving gifts to Sushmita Sen. The video also featured Charu Asopa's father, brother and sister. Take a look at the video:

Sushmita Sen shared several posts from the wedding lately. Take a look at the posts here:

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa had a traditional Bengali wedding and the couple shared pictures and Instagram stories from the ceremony on their Instagram accounts. The couple had a court wedding on June 7. The ceremony included haldi, sangeet and mehendi functions also. Take a look at the posts shared by Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa:

Rajeev Sen is a model and Charu Asopa is a TV actress who featured in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein.