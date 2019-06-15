Inside Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen And Charu Asopa's Wedding Festivities In Goa

Rajeev Sen with Charu Asopa in Goa.(Image courtesy: rajeevsen9)

Highlights Rajeev and Charu shared identical posts on Instagram The couple got engaged in May this year "She never gave up on me, I never let go of her," wrote Rajeev Sen

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa's wedding festivities kick-started on Friday and the couple gave us a sneak peak of the celebrations by sharing pictures on their respective Instagram profiles. The couple shared identical posts from their dreamy engagement ceremony held in Goa. In the photograph, the duo, twinning in white outfits, can be seen holding hands. Rajeev opted for a pristine white suit while Charu looked gorgeous in a white gown with a billowing silhouette. Rajeev accompanied the picture with ring emojis and he wrote: "She never gave up on me, I never let go of her."

Without much ado, take a look at the picture here:

In a separate post, Rajeev Sen shared a video from the ceremony, in which he can be seen popping champagne and kissing Charu while Christina Perri's A Thousand Years plays in the backdrop. Rajeev captioned the video: "Love you for a 1000 years and beyond." He added that hashtags "#rajakibittu" and "#engagement" to the post.

This is the post we are talking about:

Here's another loved-up picture shared by the couple:

Sushmita Sen, along with her daughters, Renee and Alisah, and her father Shubeer Sen, left for the wedding on Friday morning. The actress was all smiles while she was photographed at the Mumbai airport. See the pictures here:

Sushmita Sen with her family at the Mumbai airport.

Sushmita Sen was all smiles.

Rajeev and Charu got engaged in May this year and they got married in a civil ceremony on June 7. The couple will now get married in a traditional ceremony on June 16 in Goa.

Rajeev Sen is a model and Charu Asopa is a TV actress, who has featured in TV shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein among others.