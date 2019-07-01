'I Love You, Rohman Shawl,' Posts Sushmita Sen. Break-Up? What Break-Up?

Sushmita Sen shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's recent post for her model boyfriend Rohman Shawl is all about love, in which the actress expressed her emotions out loud and wrote "I love you" for Rohman. Sushmita's post arrives amidst reports stating that the two were recently going through a rough patch and that they were even headed for a break-up, as cited by reports published in ABP Live, India TV, Pinkvilla and others. Though Rohman was Sushmita's plus one at the former beauty queen's brother's wedding earlier this month, speculation about a possible split was sparked after certain cryptic Instagram stories posted by Rohman (more on that later). Sushmita's new post appears to be an appropriate response to dismiss break-up rumours. Sharing a photo from couple workout session with Rohman Shawl, she wrote: "He's lean... She's mean. I love you Rohman Shawl. #backtobasics #gym #home #dubai #wegotthis I love you guys!"

It's not only us who love the couple's photo; Sushmita's Instafam also flooded her post with comments such as "You guys look perfect together" and "Jodi no 1." One Instagram user wrote: "Sushmita, he is handsome and you are beautiful" while another wrote: "Power couple."

In one of the aforementioned Instagram stories posted by Rohman, he wrote: "So you expect your partner to treat you right because you are in a relationship with them? If someone doesn't treat you right and you are still with them then it is your fault," while another story read: "So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn't reciprocating...'

Previously, Sushmita Sen shared a glimpse of her adorable dance moment with Rohman Shawl from her brother Rajeev Sen's wedding to television actress Charu Asopa. She danced with Rohman at the sangeet ceremony and shared a clip of it with her fans on Instagram. In the video, Sushmita could be seen going full Bollywood with her love. Take a look:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for some time. Rohman, who has walked the ramp for top Indian designers, also accompanies Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Alisah to several family events.

