Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl Are Trending For Their Mushy Instagram Exchange

Rohman Shawl clicked this picture of Sushmita Sen (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights Rohman Shawl commented on Sushmita Sen's picture The couple often accompanies each other They have been date for a while now

The 1994 and also the first ever Miss Universe from India, Sushmita Sen happens to be very active on Instagram. Her posts often feature her daughters Alisah and Reene , her boyfriend Rohman Shwal and also her brother Rajeev Sen. Recently, she posted a picture of herself sitting in a bathtub, in which she was seen wearing a chic black dress. Sharing the post, Susmita wrote: 'The length & the breadth of it!' Beautiful shots Rohman Shawl. I love them & the man behind the lens #sharing #inthemoment #supercapture #stillnessspeaks I love you guys!" Her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, commented on the post and said: "My muse so gorgeous uff." Did you find it mushy? Well, that's what apparently got the post tending a day ago.

Take a look at the post shared by her:

Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl have been dating for a while now. She often shares loved-up pictures with him on her social media. Couple of day ago, Sushmita Sen had posted a work-out video with Rohman on her Instagram and wrote: "Working out together is bliss. Even if I have to lend him my track pants to achieve it and of course it fits. An angel for my angel - Rohman Shawl."

Here is the video posted by Sushmita Sen:

Rohman Shwal is often spotted accompanying Sushmita Sen to family events, along with her daughter Reene and Alisah. The actress last featured in a Bengali film Nirbaak, which released in the year 2015 whereas Rohman has walked the runway for some of India's top designers.