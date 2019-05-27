Sushmita Sen Sums Up Working Out With Boyfriend Rohman Shawl As 'Bliss'

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen has the sweetest ways of projecting her love for her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, be it sharing loved-up pictures on social media or posting videos from their workout sessions together or simple gestures like lending her track pants to him. The reason we brought this up today is because the actress' latest Instagram entry is a perfect amalgamation of all the aforementioned facets. On Monday morning, Sushmita shared a video from her and Rohman's work out session on her Instagram profile and she described working out with Rohman as "bliss." The video received over 2 lakh likes within a few hours on Instagram.

The caption on the former beauty queen's post, read: "Working out together is bliss. Even if I have to lend him my track pants to achieve it and of course it fits. An angel for my angel - Rohman Shawl." She added the hashtags #strength, #stability, #discipline and #noexcuses and signed off the post, saying, "Love is beautiful."

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's video here:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started making appearances together last year. Last month, the 43-year-old actress shared a loved-up selfie with Rohman and she captioned it: "To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning. Choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder. Yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart. Love then is simply a bonus."

Here are some more adorable posts shared by the couple:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for some time. Rohman also accompanies Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Alisah to family events. Rohman is a model, who has walked the ramp for top Indian designers.