Sushmita Sen Or Boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Who Captioned This Mushy Pic Better?

Sushmita Sen shared this image.

Adorable can't even begin to describe Susmita Sen's latest Instagram post which features her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. On Thursday, the former beauty queen delighted her fans by sharing a loved-up picture of herself and Rohman on social media. In the picture, the couple could be seen smiling with all their hearts as they walked hand-in-hand on the streets on New York. Sushmita accompanied the post with an adorable caption and wrote: "Come run away with me." Rohman also left an adorable comment on Sushmita's post. He wrote: "How I love that laughter on your gorgeous face."

If you thought Sushmita's caption on the post was cute, wait till you read what Rohman wrote. "I am the happiest when I am around a happy you." The model tagged Sushmita in her post and added, "You bring me out of my shell and make me do crazy stuff, yet the thing that surprises me the most is that, I am comfortable doing it with you. Chal bhaag chalte hain," read Rohman Shawl's post.

Take a look at the picture here:

Sushmita and Rohman Shawl are frequently seen documenting their love for each other on social media. A few days ago, the 43-year-old actress shared a super cute video of herself along with Rohman from a photo shoot. In her post, Sushmita referred to Rohman as "my Rooh" and wrote: "The only man I go up on my toes for. My Rooh." This is the post we are talking about:

The duo often makes appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for quite some time. The couple started making appearances together last year.

