'Sush, They're Looking!': Sushmita Sen Posts Loved-Up Pic With Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen Instagrammed this photo (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen, who was attended a wedding in the National Capital recently, is back to base in Mumbai and filled up her Instagram with posts from the airport. Sushmita Sen began her airport album with a fam-jam photo, starring her two daughters Alisah and Renee, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl, of course. "Yeh saare dil ke rishtey, insaniyat ke muskurate farishtay. Back home, I love you guys!" she captioned the photo and followed it up with a loved-up selfie with Rohman Shawl. "Sushhhhh! They're looking!" she captioned it, which garnered over 137,668 likes in less than half a day. However, Sushmita appears to have disabled comments for that particular post.

Check out Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl and the happy faces at the Mumbai airport:

Later, the former beauty queen also shared a video of Alisah singing a karaoke version of Best Day Of My Life on Instagram. Rohman Shawl briefly joins Alisah in her singing spree while others clap for the young singer.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen stole the show at her nephew Shiv's wedding in New Delhi on Monday and shared videos of her dancing away to glory on Instagram. Sushmita got hold of a dupatta to dance with the groom to Chunari Chunari, the song which originally features her from the film Biwi No. 1. "Chunari Chunari. This seems to be one of Shiv's favourite songs for he knows all the steps," she captioned one of the posts on her feed.

Sushmita Sen attended the wedding festivities with her children and Rohman Shawl in tow. She shared pictures of herself, gorgeous in a black saree from the day wedding.

While Renee and Alisah are Sushmita Sen's favourite people when sharing Instagram posts, Rohman Shawl too makes frequent appearances on Sushmita's profile. Sushmita Sen began making appearances with Rohman Shawl sometime last year, sort of made it Instagram official with the model with a post in November. Ever since, they have attended Diwali parties, went to SS Rajamouli's son's wedding in Jodhpur together and are also frequently spotted together in fam-jams.