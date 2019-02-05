At Family Wedding, Sushmita Sen Busts Out Her Chunari Chunari Moves Once Again

Sushmita Sen photographed at the wedding (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen burned up the dance floor at her nephew Shiv's wedding in New Delhi on Monday, when she danced to the tunes of her hit song Chunari Chunari from film film Biwi No. 1. "Chunari Chunari. This seems to be one of Shiv's favourite songs for he knows all the steps," read an excerpt from Sushmita's post. Chunari Chunari was picturised on Sushmita and Salman Khan and is still counted as one of the hit songs of all times. At the wedding, the actress also danced to songs like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and Lamberghini . "What memories, guys! I will forever cherish these moments, dancing, singing and just simply being among people that are all heart," Sushmita wrote for another post.

Sushmita Sen was a vision in black in a Neeta Lulla sari at the wedding. With the black sari, the former Miss Universe, wore a stunning emerald choker by Anmol Jewellers. "And then, she was ready. Thank you, Neeta Lulla for this gorgeous sari, so in love. And, uff the touch of emerald by Anmol Jewellers, always royal," read Sushmita's caption for a set of pictures she posted of herself from the wedding. "Oh, God! I fall in love with your beauty every day. You're so elegant, beautiful and lovable," read a comment on Sushmita's post while another user commented, "Beautiful as ever."

At the wedding, Sushmita also turned muse for her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, who clicked some of the best pictures of the actress. "Fun photoshoot by Rohman, just as I got ready to attend my nephew's wedding. I love the way he sees me," Sushmita wrote.

Screenshot from Sushmita Sen's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sushmita and Rohman were accompanied by her daughters Renee and Alisah at the wedding. They left Mumbai over the weekend.

Sushmita Sen, 43, has films like Zor, Biwi No.1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Aankhen, Chingaari, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? on her resume. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.