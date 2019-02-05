Sushmita Sen's Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Declares In Poetic Andaaz: 'Can't Stop Falling In Love With You'

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's Instagram PDA is the cutest thing on the Internet today. Sushmita shared a set of pictures of herself from a "fun photoshoot" with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, in which she can be seen posing with the palla of her saree. She looked magnificent and Rohman, who thought so too, wrote: "'Rooh' ki 'rooh' tadap jaati hai, K teri seerat aur surat ka jawaab nahin!!! Can't stop falling in love with you!!!" Sushmita Sen replied: "Uffffff jaan meri!!" Rohman Shawl was Sushmita Sen's plus one at her nephew Shiv's wedding in New Delhi on Monday. Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah also accompanied the couple to the festivities.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for quite some time now and the model frequently features on Sushmita's Instagram page. He recently won the gold medal in a race at Alisah's school event.

But first, take a look Sushmita's post which prompted the poet in Rohman Shawl:

Screenshot from Sushmita Sen's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen wore a black Neeta Lulla saree with a spectacular emerald choker by Anmol Jewellers. Here are some more pictures of the former Miss Universe dressed up for the wedding:

Before changing into the saree, Sushmita danced to her heart's content with the bride and the groom, who as per Sushmita remembered all steps of her popular song Chunari Chunari (from Biwi No 1). Sushmita posted several pictures and videos from the wedding festivities. She captioned one of the posts: "What memories guys. I will forever cherish these moments, dancing, singing and just simply being among people that are all heart. Including these hotel guests who loved the music and feel of an Indian wedding so much, that I just had to get them dancing and boy how well they danced... Life is truly a celebration."

Sushmita Sen has starred in films like Chingaari, Main Hoon Na and Sirf Tum. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak and she hasn't announced her next project yet.