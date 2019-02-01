Rohman Shawl Gets Teary-Eyed As He Cheers For Sushmita Sen's Daughter Alisah At Her School's Sports Day Event

Rohman Shawl with Sushmita Sen and Alisah. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram post will bring a big smile to your face. Why, you ask? Well, let's just say that the post is full of love. On Friday evening, Sushmita shared a video on her Instagram profile, which happens to be from her younger daughter Alisah's sports day event at her school. In the video, Sushmita's boyfriend Rohman Shawl can be heard cheering for Sushmita's 9-year-old-daughter as she approaches the finish line in a 100-meter race. In her caption, the 43-year-old actress revealed that it was for the first time that she saw Rohman Shawl teary-eyed. "First time I saw Rohman Shawl with tears in his eyes as he yelled her name to the finish line. Awww! So proud of you Alisah," read an excerpt from Sushmita Sen's caption. She accompanied the posts with the hashtags "#munchkin," "#sportsday" and "#killingit."

Check out the video of Alisah "killing it" at her school's Sports Day:

Rohman Shawl is quite close to Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah and Renee. Rohman recently accompanied Sushmita and Alisah to the actress' friend's wedding, pictures from which were shared by Sushmita on her Instagram profile.

Take a look at the pictures here:

How can we forget the video from Rohman and Renee's jam session? The video in which the duo could be seen practicing together, trended big time on social media.

ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Rohman Shawl even accompanied Sushmita and her daughters on their trip to Agra a few months ago. Remember the pictures of Rohman posing with Sushmita's family against the Taj Mahal, which went insanely viral?

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl often feature on each other's Instagram profiles. Rohman Shawl is a renowned model, while Sushmita Sen is a former beauty queen. She was crowned Miss Universe in 1994 and she debuted in Bollywood with 1996 film Dastak. Sushmita has featured in super hit films like Biwi No 1 and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, co-starring Salman Khan and Main Hoon Na, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.