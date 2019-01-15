Rohman Shawl Shares Mushy Post For Sushmita Sen, Reveals Why The Video 'Holds Very Special Place In His Heart'

Sushmita Sen with boyfriend Rohman Shawl (Image courtesy rohmanshawl)

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl do not need a special occasion to share mushy posts for each other. On Tuesday, Rohman posted a video featuring Sushmita Sen, who can be seen playing a tune on the guitar. Rohman wrote that the video "holds a very special place in his heart" not only because it's Sushmita who is trying to play the guitar in it but this was the tune he played when he "touched" the musical instrument for the first time. "So I want to share this video with all of you because this holds a very special place in my heart, not only because it's my love Sushmita Sen trying to play the guitar but also because the first time I ever touched the guitar was to play this very tune and from there started my love for guitars," read an excerpt from his post on Instagram.

It appears that it is Rohman, who taught Sushmita to play the particular tune on the guitar. He also thanked his friend for introducing him to the tune. "Sushmita Sen let's do this baby, it's an amazing start. Nickshay Danwal thanks for introducing me to this tune and yeah I agree you are the reason I started playing," he added.

Sushmita Sen makes frequent appearances in Rohman's social media posts. On Sushmita's birthday, Rohman declared his love for her and shared a loved-up picture on Instagram. "Hey, hey look whose birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan. I know I am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so let's make the most of it, may you have a wonderful year. For amazing times ahead! I love you," he captioned the picture.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been trending for quite some time now. Their relationship came under Internet's scrutiny after a picture of them during a trip to Agra went crazy viral.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak and she hasn't announced her next project yet. Rohman, a fashion model, has worked with top Indian designers including Sabyasachi Mukherjee.