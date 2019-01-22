Sushmita Sen's Dinner Date With Father Shubeer Sen And Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen with her father Shubeer Sen and Rohman Shawl. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen's dinner date company in Kolkata included her father Shubeer Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. On Instagram, Sushmita shared pictures of them sharing drinks and food and added that Mr Sen was in the "company of three very talkative souls." When in Kolkata, Sushmita Sen was one of the showstoppers at the Blender's Pride Fashion Show where she walked the ramp for designer Ashish N Soni. Rohman Shawl frequently travels with Sushmita and her family. They also attended SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya's wedding together. Rohman was also a part of Sushmita's birthday trip in November along with her mother Subhra. In a previous post, Sushmita included Rohman in her "portrait of an ever growing family."

Check out Sushmita Sen's Kolkata diaries:

Rohman Shawl is a model who has also featured in a Sabyasachi catalogue. Sushmita and Rohman have been dating for quite some time now. Rohman first appeared on Sushmita's Instagram page in her Agra diaries and their picture with Sushmita's team against the Taj Mahal went insanely viral.

Rohman is also quite close to Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah. His video of practising music with Renee also trended for days. However, the viralness of Sushmita's workout videos and pictures with Roham Shawl are unparalleled.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994 and she debuted in Bollywood with 1996 film Dastak. Sushmita went on to star in movies like Biwi No 1 and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? with Salman Khan and Main Hoon Na co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Sushmita Sen was last seen Bengali film Nirbaak.