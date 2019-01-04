'I Love You, Rohman Shawl': Sushmita Sen Writes In Birthday Post For Him (With Bonus Workout Video)

Sushmita Sen during a workout session with Rohman Shawl. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

On Rohman Shawl's birthday, Sushmita Sen filled up pages of her Instagram diaries with endearing posts for her rumoured boyfriend. She posted a couple of pictures and a video, in which they can be seen working out together, yet again. "Happy Birthday, my Rooh!!! May all the happiness in the world curl up in your arms and you always embrace it with both hands!! 'Two souls as one.' What a beautiful year awaits!!! I love you!!! To your health and happiness," she captioned the posts, in which she shared two pictures. One of the pictures was taken while Sushmita and Rohman aced a balancing pose while the other appears to a post workout hug.

Sushmita also posted a video of Rohman balancing her while he stays in ardha purvottanasana (table top pose) and she continues to do crunches. "Faithfully balanced and gracefully synchronised, Life is poetry with you birthday boy. 'WE' for Victory!!! Keep smiling always!!! I love you, Rohman Shawl," she captioned the post.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for quite a few years now. Rohman frequently features on Sushmita's Instagram posts - many times working out together - and the rumoured couple recently attended SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya's wedding to Pooja Prasad. Sushmita's parents Subhra and Shubeer and her daughters Renee and Alisah also attended the wedding in Jaipur with them.

Sushmita Sen is the star of films like Biwi No 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Chingaari, Filhaal and Aankhen. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak and she hasn't announced her next project yet.

Rohman Shawl is a fashion model and he has worked with top Indian designers including Sabyasachi Mukherjee.