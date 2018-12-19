Sushmita Sen Celebrated Her Dad's Birthday And Yes, Rohman Shawl Was There

Sushmita Sen and Rohamn Shawl at her father's birthday. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights To your health and a blessed long life: Sushmita wrote for her father Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen was also there Sushmita shared snippets from the party

Sushmita Sen gathered close family members, including brother Rajeev Sen, to celebrate her father Shubeer Sen's birthday on Tuesday night. Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah would not have missed the cozy celebrations and of course, Sushmita's rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl was also in attendance. Sushmita Sen, 43, shared two video snippets from the party along with a group picture, in which Sushmita and Rohman can be seen seated together with a sleepy Renee cradled in Sushmita's arms. "Happy Birthday Daddy. To your health, happiness and a blessed long life. I love you soooooo soooooo much. To the best father, grandfather and human being. A beautiful life led by example," she wrote for her father.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's relationship status is an open secret. Sushmita hasn't confirmed if she's dating Rohman but the actress' Instagram posts drop more-than-subtle hints about their relationship status. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl also featured in headlines after they attended Diwali parties back-to-back this festive season. The rumoured couple went on holidays and they celebrated Sushmita's birthday together in Dubai too.

Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, stepped into Bollywood with 1996 film Dastak and she went on to star in films like Sirf Tum, Biwi No 1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Filhaal, Aankhen and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?.

She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak and she hasn't announced her next project yet.