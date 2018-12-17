Sushmita Sen Gets All Mushy As She Posts Pic Of Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl (courtesy sushmitasen47)

b continue to make social media appearances together in loved-up posts on each other's profiles. On Sunday, Sushmita singled out a photo of Rohman Shawl to write a mushy note for him and said: When we close the past and the future, the present unfolds." The former beauty queen also borrowed the lyrics of a song by pop-rock band The Magic Numbers to add: "I see you see me @rohmanshawl picture courtesy #yourstruly #sharing #love #life #jaanmeri. Mmuuuaaah!!! (sic)" Sushmita Sen's new post featuring Rohman Shawl has delighted her Instafam, who posted comments like: "You two are adorable. Sending the both of you all the blessings you need" and "Congratulations for finding each other... you get what is perfect for you."

See Sushmita Sen's post here:

Sushmita Sen, who was hardly ever spotted making appearances with Rohman Shawl till earlier this year, appeared to make it Instagram official with the model with a post in November. Following that, there was no stopping either of them.

Sushmita and Rohman trended a great deal after he wished Sushmita on her birthday saying: "Happy birthday, my jaan." He later posted about sporting a clean shaven look as a surprise for Sushmita on her birthday. Rohman Shawl was also very much part of Sushmita's second set of birthday celebrations in Dubai along with the actress' mother and daughters Renee and Alisah.

Rohman Shawl is also Sushmita's favourite gym buddy and these work-out videos will sure set your screen on fire.

Sushmita Sen, who has never really shied away from mentioning Rohman Shawl as her love interest in social media posts, made head-turning appearances at Diwali parties with him this year.