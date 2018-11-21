Here's Sushmita Sen's Birthday Surprise From Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen is reportedly dating Rohman Shawl

Highlights Sushmita celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday On his Instagram, Rohman revealed he shaved off his beard and moustache "She wanted it," he captioned the photo

Sushmita Sen and her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl are trending again. This time, for the birthday surprise Rohman had planned for the former beauty queen. In a post on his Instagram story, Rohman Shawl revealed that he now sports a clean shaven look and added this in the caption: "She wanted it clean, she got it!" So sweet! On Monday, Rohman had also made Sushmita's birthday special with an adorable post on his Instagram but more on that later. Sushmita Sen reportedly met Rohman Shawl few months ago - he is a model, who has walked the ramp for several celebrated designers.

Here's what Rohman Shawl posted on his Instagram story:

Screenshot of Rohman Shawl's Instagram story (courtesy Instagram)

Rohman's birthday wish for Sushmita arrived with an adorable photo of the rumoured couple. "Hey, hey look whose birthday it is! Happy birthday my jaan! I know I am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely! The most important day of your life so let's make the most of it, may you have a wonderful year... for amazing times ahead! I love you," read the message on his birthday greeting for Sushmita.

Meanwhile, in a post earlier this month, Sushmita appeared to confirm she's dating Rohman Shawl. However, in the same post, she also clarified that she's not getting married just yet.

Rohman Shawl began making appearances on Sushmita's Instagram only recently, in some of which they can be seen working out together and chilling with the actress' daughter Renee and Alisah. Rohman Shawl also accompanied Sushmita Sen to Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party this year, followed by a couple entry to filmmaker Pradeep Guha's Diwali bash.