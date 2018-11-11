Finally, Sushmita Sen Confirms And Denies Rumours About Rohman Shawl: ''Rohman'cing Life Absolutely'

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl attended Diwali parties together (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Highlights "'Rohman'cing life absolutely," wrote Sushmita Sen "Enough said," she added Sushmita denied rumours about her speculated wedding

Folks, calm down, because Sushmita Sen is not getting married just yet, the former beauty queen clarified in an Instagram post. After days of speculation that if the former beauty queen is actually dating model Rohman Shawl and if they are to get married soon, Sushmita Sen finally addressed the many speculation and wrote "Not getting married (yet)" in a post. In the caption to the same post, she however confirmed that she's very much dating Rohman Shawl. Sushmita Sen, who is a known fitness freak, Instagrammed a video from one of her intense work-out sessions to make a point: "While the world speculates, I train. Speak of these rings and this commitment, and I am game! All other gossips can die in vain" #notgettingmarried (yet) 'Rohman'cing life absolutely! #enoughsaid #sharing #mytruth I love you guys beyond! mmuuuaaah!"

Sushmita is "'Rohman'cing life" indeed! Check out her post here: Shared on Saturday afternoon, Sushmita Sen's video has garnered 3,27,542 views till Sunday morning, with comments like: "Adore your honesty", "You are an inspiration," and "Love your authenticity" pouring in on her post.

Sushmita Sen's post arrived within days of reports stating that she and Rohman are all set to marry next year. Here's what she shared:

Sushmita Sen reportedly met Rohman Shawl few months ago - he is a model, who has walked the ramp for several celebrated designers. Rohman Shawl began making appearances on Sushmita's Instagram only recently, in some of which they can be seen working out together and chilling with the actress' daughter Renee and Alisah. Rohman Shawl also accompanied Sushmita Sen to Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party this year, followed by a couple entry to filmmaker Pradeep Guha's Diwali bash. Earlier, Sushmita and Rohman trended a great deal after their trip to the Taj Mahal together. Here are some pictures from Sushmita Sen's Instagram wall:

Sushmita Sen, who has never been married, adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. On the work front, the former Miss Universe was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.