Sushmita Sen And Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Might Marry Next Year: Report

Sushmita Sen shared this picture with Rohman Shawl and her daughters (Courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights They have discussed the idea of marriage Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has accepted it Renee and Alisah are also "fond" of Rohman

Actress Sushmita Sen and her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl are apparently planning to get married next year, DNA reports. Sushmita is believed to have met Rohman, a model, at a fashion show a couple of months ago. "They have even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year," DNA quoted a source as saying. On Sushmita's Instagram timeline, Rohman has made quite a few appearances recently. Also, the rumoured couple checked in together at two star-studded Diwali parties earlier this week and cheerfully posed for the cameras. The DNA report states that Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has accepted it.

"Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019," the source added.

On Diwali, Sushmita, 42, shared a loved-up picture with Rohman, reportedly 27, and her daughters Renee and Alisah and added a heart emoticon to her post.

DNA reports that Renee and Alisah are also "fond" of Rohman and they are spending quality time together. "Apparently, both Renee and Alisah are fond of him. The mother of two is happy that her daughters, too, have approved of her choice," the source told DNA.

A week ago, Sushmita shared a picture of Renee practicing singing with Rohman.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl trended big time after they visited the Taj Mahal in Agra together. 'Friends', 'team' and 'the love of life,' were some of the hashtags used by Sushmita for her post.

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, has never been married. She adopted Renee and Alisah in 2000 and 2010, respectively. Sushmita was last seen in Bengali film Nibaak.