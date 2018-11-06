Diwali 2018: Rumoured Couple Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl Are Everywhere

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl at Pradeep Guha's Diwali bash.

Highlights Sushmita ditched the traditional festive style in favour of a dress Rohman Shawl looked dashing in a semi-formal look Neha-Angad, Lara-Mahesh Bhupathi were also there

Rumoured couple Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are making head-turning entries at every Diwali party - the latest was hosted by producer Pradeep Guha on Monday in Mumbai. Sushmita Sen ditched the traditional festive style in the favour of a dazzling dress, as she arrived with Rohman and smiled for the shutterbugs. At Pradeep Guha's Diwali bash, celebrity couples ruled the guest list. From Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi to Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi, all celebs were dressed in their festive best. In another part of the town, we spotted Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and others at Mallika Bhatt's Diwali bash.

But first, inside Pradeep Guha's Diwali bash.

Sushmita Sen wore a shimmery dress to the Diwali bash while Rohman paired a blazer with trousers. Sushmita and Rohman previously made a couple's entry at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Diwali bash. Neha Dhupia, who wore heavily embellished lehengas to previous Diwali parties, picked a classy suit this time and Angad complemented her in a semi-traditional outfit.

Actress Kim Sharma arrived with her rumoured boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane. Kim wore a lehenga while Harshvardhan kept it casual in trousers and shirt. Lara Dutta wore a fabulous blue saree while Mahesh Bhupathi wore black and green in contrast.

Actress Manisha Koirala, who was last seen in Sanju, wore a heavily embellished white outfit with minimal accessories and a dazzling smile. Tisca Chopra wore a bright outfit designed by Tisha.

In another party hosted by Mallika Bhatt, we spotted Kareena Kapoor in Simar Dugal creation while Amrita picked an outfit from the shelves of Seema Khan. Earlier in the evening, Kareena was spotted in the same at the 40th anniversary celebration of Prithvi Theatre.

Whose festive wardrobe did you like the most? Tell us in comments.