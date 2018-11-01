Guess Who Sushmita Sen's Mystery Workout Partner Is? (The Internet Thinks It's Rohman Shawl)

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl reportedly met a few months ago They are currently vacationing in Goa Sushmita ealier posted a picture form their Agra vacation

Actress Sushmita Sen posted a picture of herself doing a perfect handstand along with her workout partner, who appears to be her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl - the internet also thinks so as the model has been tagged by several Instagram users in the comments section. "He's younger and taller, I am wiser and tougher" perrrrrfect!!! "Love too is a discipline" hands on #handstand," Sushmita captioned the post, which is giving fitness goals to her Instafam. 'Rohman Shawl you two are so beautiful," wrote a fan of the rumoured couple while another added: "@rohmanshawl @sushmitasen47, you guys are mind blowing. Sushmita (is an) inspiration and a step ahead in every sphere... More power to you, lady."

Take a look at the now viral post:

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen is currently on a vacation in Goa with Rohman Shawl, who is a model and has walked the ramp for various top designers at several fashion shows. On her Instagram Story, Sushmita shared several pictures en route Goa. She shared on pic, which was captioned: "Your's truly clicked by her's truly." On his own Instagram Story, Rohman also shared a picture of the resort he's staying in Goa.

Sushmita Sen is on a vacation in Goa. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen reportedly met Rohman Shawl a few months ago. Last week, Sushmita posted a picture of herself with Rohman and her team at the Taj Mahal in Agra, and captioned it, "Love of life," which a section of the Internet believed was meant for Rohman. Earlier this week, Sushmita also posted a video of Rohman and her daughter Renee practicing music together.

Here are the posts:

Sushmita Sen has never been married. She adopted Renee and Alisah in 2000 and 2010, respectively. Sushmita was last seen in Bengali film Nibaak and she hasn't announced her next project yet.