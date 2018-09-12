Sushmita Sen's Latest Workout Pic Is The Fitness Inspo You Need Right Now

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47 )

Sushmita Sen is giving us major fitness goals and how. Anyone who has been following the former beauty queen on social media, would know that she is a fitness enthusiast and her latest Instagram post reminds us of just that. On Wednesday, Sushmita Sen shared a picture of herself on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen doing a head stand against a wall. The 42-year-old actress accompanied the post along with a motivational caption and wrote: "Dynamic can be overrated. Want to know your strength, try static. Hold, keep breathing as you discover just what are you made of. Wednesday motivation. Love you guys." Needless to say, Sushmita Sen's post was flooded with comments such as "You have no idea of the effect you have on us" and "Ma'am, you are an inspiration."

Take a look at the post here:

Last week, the actress shared a video of herself "working out" to Nora Fatehi's Dilbar redux video. Sushmita, who featured in the original video from the 1999 film Sirf Tum, wrote: " Dilbar was always a feeling. Groovy core workout. I missed you Farah Khan Kunder (who choreographed the original song). Tell me you guys saw the wink."

Check out the video here, you can thank us later.

Sushmita Sen has quite a bit of a reputation for setting fitness goals and her Instagram posts are proof. The actress' workout routines are not merely confined to core exercises but also include Zumba and Pilates.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. She was last seen in the 2010 film No Problem.