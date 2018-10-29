Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee And Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Practice Singing Together. Seen Video Yet?

Sushmita Sen and rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl photographed together (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen recently treated her Instafam to a video of her elder daughter Renee practicing singing with Rohman Shawl, whom the actress is reportedly dating. In the riyaaz video, Renee and Rohman are seen singing Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga Ke Haisha and their voices will truly touch your heart. The other video is of Sushmita singing Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. "Music is a vibration of happiness. To witness Renee & her guruji do their riyaaz is just magical. And guruji on his part, makes sure everyone sings. So, Rohman Shawl (who already sings beautifully) and yours truly also share in the happiness," read an excerpt from Sushmita's post.

Watch the videos here.

Sushmita Sen, 42, and Rohman Shawl, reportedly 27, trended big time last week after she shared pictures with him from their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. 'Friends', 'team' and 'the love of life,' were some of the hashtags used by Sushmita for her post. In the picture, Sushmita and Rohman can be seen twinning in black.

Take a look.

Before their trip to Agra, the rumoured couple were spotted at the airport and cheerfully waved at the paparazzi, after which the gossip columns started writing about them.

Sushmita and Rohman reportedly met at a fashion show a couple of months ago. He appears to be a model and his Instagram account has several pictures of him from Sabyasachi's Spring Summer 2018 collection.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in 2015's Bengali film Nirbaak. Of making a comeback in Bollywood, Sushmita in an interview to news agency IANS said: "(I am) finally reading lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am closer to signing it."