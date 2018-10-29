Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee And Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Practice Singing Together. Seen Video Yet?

Highlights
- Renee and Rohman are seen singing Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage
- Rohman Shawl already sings beautifully: Sushmita
- Sushmita and Rohman recently went to Agra
Sushmita Sen recently treated her Instafam to a video of her elder daughter Renee practicing singing with Rohman Shawl, whom the actress is reportedly dating. In the riyaaz video, Renee and Rohman are seen singing Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga Ke Haisha and their voices will truly touch your heart. The other video is of Sushmita singing Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. "Music is a vibration of happiness. To witness Renee & her guruji do their riyaaz is just magical. And guruji on his part, makes sure everyone sings. So, Rohman Shawl (who already sings beautifully) and yours truly also share in the happiness," read an excerpt from Sushmita's post.
Watch the videos here.
"Music is a #vibration of happiness"To witness Renee & her #Guruji do their #riyaz is just magical!! And Guruji on his part, makes sure EVERYONE sings So, @rohmanshawl (who already sings beautifully ) & yours truly also share in the happiness!!! Alisah decided to be incharge of #applause proud of you Renee Shona, May you always have a #song in your heart, with the courage to sing it!!#sharing #happiness #music #feeling #bliss I love you guys!!!
Sushmita Sen, 42, and Rohman Shawl, reportedly 27, trended big time last week after she shared pictures with him from their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. 'Friends', 'team' and 'the love of life,' were some of the hashtags used by Sushmita for her post. In the picture, Sushmita and Rohman can be seen twinning in black.
Take a look.
Before their trip to Agra, the rumoured couple were spotted at the airport and cheerfully waved at the paparazzi, after which the gossip columns started writing about them.
Sushmita and Rohman reportedly met at a fashion show a couple of months ago. He appears to be a model and his Instagram account has several pictures of him from Sabyasachi's Spring Summer 2018 collection.
Repost @sabyasachiofficial Heat and dust is a 1983 romantic drama film with a screenplay by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala based upon her novel, Heat and Dust. It was directed by James Ivory and produced by Ismail Merchant. The movie left an indelible impression in my memory. Growing up in Calcutta, roaming amidst the leftovers of the British Raj, watching Ray, Merchant Ivory, Ritwik Ghatak and Guru Dutt, my mind became a complex playground with haunting memories from the past. There is a certain way I see India at most times, in her full glory, I see it in lavish architecture, beautiful textiles, food and music. And I guess it often reflects on the clothing I create. On Her: Hand-painted and hand-printed organza anarkali with textured silk and glass bead details. The look is accessorised with a statement earrings and necklace set hand-crafted in 22k rose gold with full-cut and uncut diamonds. On Him: A zari textured raw silk sherwani with house buttons and a gold chanderi safa. Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com Photo Courtesy: Tarun Vishwa Location Courtesy: Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad @tajfalaknuma #Sabyasachi #SpringSummer2018 #SS18 #DestinationWeddings #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi
Sushmita Sen was last seen in 2015's Bengali film Nirbaak. Of making a comeback in Bollywood, Sushmita in an interview to news agency IANS said: "(I am) finally reading lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am closer to signing it."