Sushmita Sen Doubles As Daughter Renee's Kick-Boxing Coach. Awesome Much?

Sushmita with her daughter Reene at Dellas Adventure Park. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sushmita corrected Renee's posture and taught her some hacks Renee is the elder of Sushmita's two daughters Sushmita was last seen inn 2015 film Nirbaak

Sushmita Sen doubled as her daughter's mentor for kick-boxing setting series 'mom goals.' The actress instagrammed a video, in which she can be seen teaching her elder daughter Renee the hacks of kick-boxing. Sushmita's younger daughter Alisah made a guest appearance in the video as an avid spectator of Sushmita Sen and Renee's kick boxing session. "Dancing, kicking and engaging Mr bob dummy... Renee and I feel it out," she wrote. Sushmita Sen is a fitness enthusiast and a quick tour of her Instagram page will give a glimpse of the strenuous workout regimes she follows.

Check out Sushmita Sen teaching Renee some tricks of kick-boxing.

Taking notes?

Sushmita Sen is currently a guest at Della Adventure Park in Maharashtra, where the three ladies are trying to give their best to extreme adventure sports. "I couldn't be prouder of just how brave my kids are!!! Way to be Renee and Alisah," Sushmita Sen wrote on this post:

The Sen girls are one for all and all for one. Sushmita ensures that her daughters stay fit and that they are updated with techniques of self-defense and in turn her daughters ensure that the No Problem actress gets the comforts she deserves in every corner of the world. For example, during a recent vacation, Renee gave step-by-step procedure to a hotel staff member to prepare a perfect cup of coffee for Sushmita. The actress posted this video:

Sushmita Sen adopted Reene in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak, which released in 2015. She hasn't announced her next project yet.