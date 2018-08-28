Catching Up With Sushmita Sen And Her Daughters Reene And Alisah

Sushmita Sen photographed with her daughter Reene and niece Aaliyah in Mumbai.

Highlights Sushmita Sen shared an adorable post to wish Alisah on her birthday "Thank you for being such a gift in our lives," Sushmita Sen wrote Sushmita was spotted in Bandra with Renee and her niece Aaliyah on Monday

Suhsmita Sen and her daughters have no mid-week blues because it is Alisah's birthday today. Sushmita, 42, wished her younger daughter Alisah with an adorable Instagram post, in which she called her now nine-year-old daughter a "divine soul." On the eve of Alisah's birthday we spotted Sushmita and Reene in Bandra, probably preparing for Alisah's party or gift along with her cousin Aaliyah (daughter of Sushmita's sister Neelam). Wishing Alisah on her birthday, Sushmita wrote: "Thank you for being such a gift in our lives and for being the rooh of my existence. What a divine soul you are my, Alisah maa. To your health, happiness and unshakable strength of goodness, your Renee didi and I are blessed to turn 9-years-old with you today. To know you is to know god's love in action. And to be your mother is to know God's kindest blessing."

Here's Sushmita Sen's post:

And here are the aforementioned pictures from Sushmita, Reene and Aaliyah's late night outing in Bandra:

Sushmita waved at the paparazzi

Reene with her cousin Aaliyah also accompanied Sushmita

Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, recently walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week for the label RmKV.

Advertisement

In Bollywood, Sushmita Sen was last seen in 2010's No Problem and then in 2015 she featured in Bengali film Nirbaak, after which she hasn't appeared on the big screen. Speaking to reportrs about making a comeback to films, Sushmita said: " (I am) Finally reading lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am closer to signing it," reports IANS.

Sushmita Sen adopted Reene in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.

(With inputs from IANS)