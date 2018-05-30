Sushmita Sen's 8-Year-Old Workout Partner Will Give You Major Fitness Goals

"This image of me doing the wheel pose with my 8-year-old Alisah is a manifestation of the mother I wished to be at every age," wrote Sushmita Sen

Updated: May 30, 2018
Sushmita Sen and Alisah at the airport (Courtesy sushmitasen47)

  1. Sushmita recently Instgrammed a workout video with daughter Alisah
  2. The duo can be seen doing the 'wheel pose'
  3. Sushmita is vacationing with her family in Dubai
Does the term vacation mean no workout days? Sushmita Sen and her eight-year-old daughter Alisah seem to believe otherwise. The former beauty queen is currently on a vacation to Dubai with Alisah and posting workout videos on Instagram. In one of her recent posts, she features with Alisah and the mother daughter duo can be seen doing the "wheel pose" asana at their Dubai home and it sets major fitness goals. Sharing the video, Sushmita Sen added a lengthy note to the post. "This image of me doing the wheel pose with my 8-year-old Alisah is a manifestation of the mother I wished to be at every age! To witness how committed my little one is to a discipline new to her life even on a holiday makes me proud," read one part of her caption.

She also added: "The heart doesn't take a break from beating, our breath NEVER takes a day off...we must honour that back with #consistent #practice holiday or no holiday" That's my girl!!!! #sharing fun moments #togetherness #dubaihome #holidaydiary2018 Music #wait by #maroon5 I love you guys!!!"
 


Here are some more photos from Sushmita and Alisah's vacation diaries:
 

 

 


Sushmita Sen and Alisah's "globetrotting" itinerary also includes a trip to Disneyland and this is how the mother-daughter duo kicked off their trip. Sushmita is also parents to eighteen-year-old daughter Renee. "Yippppeeeeeee!!!!! Alisah's vacations begin!!! off we go globetrotting dubai usa disneyland her first ever visit there!!!! watch this space guys... picturesque journey it promises to be!!! As always I take off saying dugga dugga I love you guys!" Sushmita wrote as a goodbye note.
 


We can't wait to see more of their awesome vacation diaries! Can you?

Last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak, Sushmita Sen has starred in films such as Main Hoon Na, Biwi No 1 and Tumko Na Bhool Payenge.
 

