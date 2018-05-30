Sushmita Sen's 8-Year-Old Workout Partner Will Give You Major Fitness Goals

Highlights
- Sushmita recently Instgrammed a workout video with daughter Alisah
- The duo can be seen doing the 'wheel pose'
- Sushmita is vacationing with her family in Dubai
This image of me doing the #wheelpose with my 8yr old Alisah is a #manifestation of the #mother i wished to be at every age!!To #witness how #committed my little one is to a #discipline new to her life even on a #holiday makes me proud"The heart doesn't take a break from beating, our breath NEVER takes a day off...we must honour that back with #consistent #practice holiday or no holiday" THAT'S MY GIRL!!!! #sharing #funmoments #togetherness #dubaihome #holidaydiary2018 Music #wait by #maroon5 I love you guys!!!
Here are some more photos from Sushmita and Alisah's vacation diaries:
Sushmita Sen and Alisah's "globetrotting" itinerary also includes a trip to Disneyland and this is how the mother-daughter duo kicked off their trip. Sushmita is also parents to eighteen-year-old daughter Renee. "Yippppeeeeeee!!!!! Alisah's vacations begin!!! off we go globetrotting dubai usa disneyland her first ever visit there!!!! watch this space guys... picturesque journey it promises to be!!! As always I take off saying dugga dugga I love you guys!" Sushmita wrote as a goodbye note.
Last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak, Sushmita Sen has starred in films such as Main Hoon Na, Biwi No 1 and Tumko Na Bhool Payenge.